Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bushels of fun: Oktoberfest fundraiser gathers donation for food shelf in St. Paul Park

    By Katie Nelson Today at 3:19 p.m.
    Max Berndt, 6, digs into a freshly-made s'more. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 8
    Kaiden Wrisley, 5, with mother Cassondra Wrisley, shows her delight at hitting a golf ball across the putting green. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 8
    Emma Olson, 3, hugs a goat at the Oktoberfest petting zoo. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 8
    Avery and Braedon Benson, 4, concentrate on painting their pumpkins. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 8
    The crowd at Oktoberfest had plenty to keep them occupied. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 8
    Emerson Scheel, 1, gives a sheep a pat. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 8
    Judy Smith and Lillian Chasteen, 7, roast marshmallows around the Oktoberfest campfire. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 8
    Kelly Casey gets serenaded at Friends in Need Food Shelf fundraiser Oktoberfest. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 8

    There was no shortage of good cheer at the annual Friends in Need Food Shelf fundraiser Oktoberfest.

    A petting zoo, games, silent auction, live music, grilled food, a campfire for s'mores, balloon animals, pumpkin painting and a bouncy house kept kids and adults occupied for hours at the Hope Glen Farm venue Oct. 15.

    Early estimates on Oct. 16 showed just short of $10,000 raised, food shelf Director Michelle Rageth said.

    The Friends in Need Food Shelf serves residents in St. Paul Park, Newport, Cottage Grove and Grey Cloud Island and is located at 535 Fourth St., St. Paul Park.

    Explore related topics:Newsfriends in need food shelffundraiserOktoberfesthope glen
    Advertisement
    randomness