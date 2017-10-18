Bushels of fun: Oktoberfest fundraiser gathers donation for food shelf in St. Paul Park
1 / 8
2 / 8
3 / 8
4 / 8
5 / 8
6 / 8
7 / 8
8 / 8
There was no shortage of good cheer at the annual Friends in Need Food Shelf fundraiser Oktoberfest.
A petting zoo, games, silent auction, live music, grilled food, a campfire for s'mores, balloon animals, pumpkin painting and a bouncy house kept kids and adults occupied for hours at the Hope Glen Farm venue Oct. 15.
Early estimates on Oct. 16 showed just short of $10,000 raised, food shelf Director Michelle Rageth said.
The Friends in Need Food Shelf serves residents in St. Paul Park, Newport, Cottage Grove and Grey Cloud Island and is located at 535 Fourth St., St. Paul Park.