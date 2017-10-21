'Path to Contentment' hits the pavement in Cottage Grove
Spray paint has been spread across walking paths and trails throughout the city — but it certainly isn't graffiti.
The winning poem from the first Path to Poetry contest — "Path to Contentment" by Margaret Underwood — was put down on pavement earlier this month.
The Path to Poetry contest was launched earlier this year by the Arts Commission.
The poem reads:
"Sometimes you need sunshine, sometimes you need shade.
Sometimes you need solitude within a forest glade.
So as you walk this pathway and maybe stop to rest,
Contemplate your blessings, then go and be refreshed!"