    'Path to Contentment' hits the pavement in Cottage Grove

    By Katie Nelson Today at 10:45 a.m.
    The winning poem from the first Path to Poetry contest has been spray painted around the city. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 2
    Margaret Underwood's winning poem "Path to Contentment" was sprayed on trails and walking paths around the city this fall. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 2

    Spray paint has been spread across walking paths and trails throughout the city — but it certainly isn't graffiti.

    The winning poem from the first Path to Poetry contest — "Path to Contentment" by Margaret Underwood — was put down on pavement earlier this month.

    The Path to Poetry contest was launched earlier this year by the Arts Commission.

    The poem reads:

    "Sometimes you need sunshine, sometimes you need shade.

    Sometimes you need solitude within a forest glade.

    So as you walk this pathway and maybe stop to rest,

    Contemplate your blessings, then go and be refreshed!"

