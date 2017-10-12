Public safety weekend becomes tradition at Afton Apple

Sarah Parkos of Afton Apple said they raised money for Cottage Grove on Oct. 7 and Washington County Oct. 8; $3 of each adult ticket was donated to the two departments that weekend.

Cottage Grove plans to use the donation on the new police Exploring program and a new Sparky costume for the fire department.

To tie into the 'Cat in the Hat' theme, Parkos said they will also donate to Prescott's Malone Elementary and Intermediate school Oct. 14 and 15.