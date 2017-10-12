Public safety weekend becomes tradition at Afton Apple
Though Afton Apple Orchard's 2017 theme is "Celebrating 60 Years of the 'Cat in the Hat,'" it may as well be fundraising.
Starting as a tie-in with their "Thank Your Local Heroes" theme last year, the orchard raised over $21,000 for the Washington County Sheriff's Office and for the Hastings, Woodbury and Cottage Grove Public Safety departments.
Sarah Parkos of Afton Apple said they raised money for Cottage Grove on Oct. 7 and Washington County Oct. 8; $3 of each adult ticket was donated to the two departments that weekend.
Cottage Grove plans to use the donation on the new police Exploring program and a new Sparky costume for the fire department.
To tie into the 'Cat in the Hat' theme, Parkos said they will also donate to Prescott's Malone Elementary and Intermediate school Oct. 14 and 15.