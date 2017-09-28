Gerlach died in the Old Cottage Grove fire station April 21, 1971, when he had a heart attack after running there from his home to respond to a grass fire.

A call came over the radio while firefighters were putting out the fire on Lamar Avenue, telling Gerlach's son Larry to return to the station for an emergency. When Larry arrived at the station, Ed was getting CPR from another responder, William Burgion.

Gerlach's name appears alongside over 220 firefighters across Minnesota who have died in the line of duty since 1881.

His is the only known line-of-duty death for Cottage Grove.

Family fire service

Ed and his wife Bertha moved to Cottage Grove from south of Hastings and opened Gerlach Service in 1952. They had four kids, Gerry, Larry, Lorna and Karen.

After the farm, lawn and garden equipment operation, firefighting was the family business.

Ed helped found the department in Old Cottage Grove in 1957.

His sons Larry and Gerry both joined the department, and years later so did Ed's grandsons Randy and Ron.

Randy was 13 when his grandfather died, but remembers him as a big presence in Old Cottage Grove.

"He was just a super nice guy, a people person," Randy said.

Randy remembers Ed walking down the street from his home to the store, rolling cigarettes, and likely with some new venture in mind.

"He was an inventor, he was always working on some project," Randy said. "Anything to make life easier."

Randy said Ed was dedicated to the fire service, and his projects often revolved around ways to make firefighting easier as well.

When they bought a used 1948 International Pumper to launch the department, Randy said Ed fixed it up and became the designated mechanic for it.

An 'overdue' memorial

Randy, who recently retired from the Cottage Grove Fire Department, is now the age Ed was when he died.

Fire Chief Rick Redenius said he first found out about the department's only death at a party for Randy's retirement from the force.

Before his name was added to the memorial, the only marker of Ed's death was a plaque and his helmet hanging in the Old Cottage Grove fire station. That, along with a photo of Ed, will be added to the new Central Fire Station when it's complete.

Randy said he's glad to finally see Ed recognized, though it's a "long time overdue."

Having him added to the memorial was like "final closure" for some of the family, Randy said.

"He didn't like recognition," he said. "He just loved getting together (with the other firefighters)."

The Gerlach family had to put together the death certificate, an old obituary from the Hastings Star Gazette and a written testimony by Larry to get the Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Association to approve it.

"They'd reviewed it and declared it a line of duty death," Fire Chief Rick Redenius said. "Back then line of duty deaths were more considered fire-related. It was recognized as a line of duty incident; he was on shift responding to a scene."

About seven other line-of-duty deaths were recognized at the fallen firefighter ceremony this year.

"It was a really moving deal for us, and my whole family was there," Randy said.

Randy said he now plans to attend the ceremony every year.