Police were called 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, to the 6200 block of Hedgecroft Avenue. The girl said about 3:45 p.m. that afternoon she was going out to play after getting home from school and was approached by a suspicious man who exited a vehicle and walked up the driveway.

The man asked her for the garage door entry code. When she refused to tell him, he hurriedly got in his vehicle and sped away. Police could not locate him.

The girl described the man as white and in his early 20s with curly blond hair and a gray shirt. His vehicle was described as a white sedan with rust on the bottom of the doors.

Police said they regularly patrol school areas and will increase patrols in that particular area. They have not had any similar reports.

Anyone with information about the Hedgecroft Avenue incident is asked to call police at 651-4458-2850.

Meanwhile, police reminded parents to offer the following safety tips to their children:

• Walk in groups when possible.

• Trust your instincts. Seek help immediately if something doesn't feel right.

• If a stranger approaches you, you do not have to speak to him or her.

• Never approach a stranger in a vehicle; just keep walking.