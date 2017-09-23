HAF Properties — the same developer responsible for the new Junction 70 restaurant — sent the letter in July, and has increasingly been meeting with city staff regarding the property.

"It's looking very, very promising," Mayor Myron Bailey said. "The most promising we've ever heard."

The developer is also interested in buying the former Ruby Tuesday building with the intention of opening a new restaurant. Ruby Tuesday still owns and markets the restaurant building.

"We entered into an agreement that they will not market it to any other company," Bailey said.

Bailey said a national hotel chain and a Twin Cities restaurant chain are eyeing the two sites.

The restaurant owners do different kinds of cuisine, and have done studies to see what will work best in Cottage Grove, Bailey said.

If the sale goes through, he said construction on the hotel and restaurant could begin in December.

Hotel construction usually takes upward of a year and would likely not open until 2019, but the eatery could open as early as next spring.

Community Development Director Jennifer Levitt said the city is now in the negotiation stages with the developer.

Redevelopment of the surrounding area took place in parts of Oakwood Park, so the city made an agreement that the sale of the Hardwood Avenue site would go to the Parks Department. The revenue from the sale could help fund projects such as additions and improvements at Hamlet Park.

The city council rejected an offer on the vacant parcel from Primrose Schools in 2015 because they had it slotted for a hotel use.

The next step is entering into a purchase agreement and securing a sale on the land.