30 high school robotics teams to compete in Woodbury
Robotics teams from four local high schools will host their first offseason robotics competition Saturday, Sept. 16, at East Ridge High School.
The East Metro Collaborative Competition, a partnership among East Ridge High School, Park High School, Woodbury High School and the Math & Science Academy, will host teams from 26 other Minnesota High schools.
The opening ceremony for the event, hosted by Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens, starts at 8:30 a.m.
The teams will compete head-to-head on playing fields with robots they designed, built and programmed until about 4:30 p.m.