Volunteers cooked, stirred and poured 230 gallons of the simmering stew for crowds that began lining up an hour before the event started.

Volunteer Tim Conrad said organizers started preparing the booya at noon Friday and finished seasoning the booya just minutes before doors opened Saturday.

Hundreds either lined up for take-home servings or sat for a bowl inside the Legion. The first 80 gallons was gone in 25 minutes, Conrad said. Within an hour, only half of the final 80-gallon pot remained.