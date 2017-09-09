Search
    Getting their fill: St. Paul Park American Legion pours its annual booya

    By Scott Wente on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:42 p.m.
    Greg Grebinowski of St. Paul Park heads for the car after getting a four-scoop booya serving. Four scoops is about eight bowls of booya. Scott Wente / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 7
    The line was long in the first hour of the booya Saturday at the St. Paul Park American Legion. Scott Wente / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 7
    Shrouded in steam, Kevin Schwemmer keeps stirring an 80-gallon pot of booya. Scott Wente / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 7
    Booya cooks and servers included (from left) George Oswald, John "Butch" Duff and Kevin Schwemmer. Scott Wente / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 7
    Rob Dack fills a customer's plastic container with the last scoops of booya from one of three pots cooked for the Saturday event. Scott Wente / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 7
    Booya fans waited behind the American Legion to have their pots, buckets, coolers and cans filled with the fresh stew. Scott Wente / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 7
    Tim Conrad fills a soup pot with booya. Scott Wente / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 7

    Bring your appetite and buckets, but don't be late.

    That could have been the advice for those headed to the St. Paul Park American Legion's popular booya Saturday, Sept. 9, at Post 98 on Broadway Avenue.

    Volunteers cooked, stirred and poured 230 gallons of the simmering stew for crowds that began lining up an hour before the event started.

    Volunteer Tim Conrad said organizers started preparing the booya at noon Friday and finished seasoning the booya just minutes before doors opened Saturday.

    Hundreds either lined up for take-home servings or sat for a bowl inside the Legion. The first 80 gallons was gone in 25 minutes, Conrad said. Within an hour, only half of the final 80-gallon pot remained.

    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-7600
