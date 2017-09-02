The campaign also resulted in $2,500 to Hastings Family Service, among other donation recipients.

Merchants Bank donated 5 cents each time a Merchants Bank credit card or debit card was used Aug. 1-8, for a total of $10,000 donated to 13 food shelves. The top three donations of $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000 were awarded based on the percentage of votes cast for each food shelf on Merchants Bank's Facebook page with the remaining money split between the rest of the food shelves. More than 3,600 votes were cast in this year's giveaway.

The food shelves were nominated by bank locations. There were a number of locations that nominated the same organization. The "Swipe Out Hunger" awards break down as follows:

• Hastings Family Service (Hastings): $2,500

• Friends in Need Food Shelf (Cottage Grove): $1,000

• Feed My People (Eau Claire): $500

• 360 Communities (Lakeville): $500

• Cannon Falls Food Shelf (Cannon Falls): $500

• Channel 1 (Rochester): $ 500

• Hometown Resource Center (St. Charles): $500

• The Hunger Task Force (Onalaska): $1,500

• La Crescent Food Share (La Crescent): $500

• The Open Door Pantry (Apple Valley and Rosemount): $500

• Randolph Food Shelf (Hampton): $500

• SEMCAC (Caledonia, Lanesboro, Rushford and Spring Grove): $500

• Winona Volunteer Services (Winona) $500