Woodbury council approves next CityPlace development phase

Construction on the 54,000-square-foot building will start in August at the site of the former State Farm Insurance building off Radio Drive and south of Interstate 94.

The project is scheduled to wrap up early 2018 as part of the office phase of the 100-acre CityPlace development.

The building will be located near the The Tria Orthopaedic Center, which is scheduled to open this summer.

The next stretch of construction, for which Council approved plans Jun 28, will include seven office buildings, a new restaurant space and the site's third hotel.

Minnesota Gastroenterology, a medical group specializing in treating gastrointestinal disorders, leased about one-third of the medical office building in early June.

The Woodbury site would be one of nine locations the group operates throughout Minnesota. Other offices are in Bloomington, Coon Rapids, Eagan, Maplewood, Minneapolis, Plymouth and St. Paul.

CityPlace developer Elion Partners completed the project's retail phase, which included the addition of Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack, La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings, and the Residence Inn by Marriott.