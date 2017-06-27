Three-vehicle crash in Newport leaves one injured

The crash involved two cars with single drivers and a third car with an adult male and a young girl, said Sgt. Bill Harrell with the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The crash was caused by inattentive driving, he said.

First responders recommended the young girl and adult male be checked for injuries, but were able to transport themselves, he said.

Two of the vehicles are likely totaled, with the third having only damage to the rear and trunk of the car.