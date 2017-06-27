Barking good time: WAG Farms fundraiser raises $10K
Tails were certainly sent wagging at the Wag for Water fundraiser June 24, with dogs bounding up and down the 14-acre WAG Farms Dog Park as their owners raise money to bring running water to the park.
The event, sponsored by Thrivent Financial, raised over $10,000. The cost to pipe water is estimated around $20,000, so dog park president Ellen Edwards said they may hold another fundraiser in the future.
The event featured several vendors, coffee and mini donuts for refreshments, and demonstrations by AllBreed Obedience and the Cottage Grove K-9 officer.