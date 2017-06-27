Search
    Barking good time: WAG Farms fundraiser raises $10K

    By Katie Nelson Today at 3:34 p.m.
    AllBreed Obedience owner Deb Schneider gave some training and obedience tips with her dog Abby June 24. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 4
    Hatch and Mia won the awards for best dressed dogs at the Wag for Water fundraiser at WAG Farms Dog Park. From left to right are dog park presidents Dick Swanson and Ellen Edwards, Mayor Myron Bailey and organizer Courtney Myers. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 4
    Jesse Kowarsch's dog Zoe was very excited to spend time at the dog park June 24. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 4
    Rigby the Great Dane explored the dog park in his T-shirt. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 4

    Tails were certainly sent wagging at the Wag for Water fundraiser June 24, with dogs bounding up and down the 14-acre WAG Farms Dog Park as their owners raise money to bring running water to the park.

    The event, sponsored by Thrivent Financial, raised over $10,000. The cost to pipe water is estimated around $20,000, so dog park president Ellen Edwards said they may hold another fundraiser in the future.

    The event featured several vendors, coffee and mini donuts for refreshments, and demonstrations by AllBreed Obedience and the Cottage Grove K-9 officer.

