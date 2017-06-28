South Washington County liquor stores prepare for Sunday sales

When the Legislature passed the new law at the end of February, liquor store owners had to decide whether to open on Sundays to be on the same level with competitors, or to stay closed on Sundays so as not to incur extra operating costs on what could be a slow business day.

"It takes business away from Saturday and Monday, and doesn't increase (sales)," said Richard Sawyer, manager at Finja's in St. Paul Park.

Six south Washington County liquor stores — Newport Liquor, Finja's Liquor, Dennis Brothers Liquor, G-Will Liquors, Top Ten Liquors and the Walmart liquor store — all will be open on Sundays.

The three chain stores will open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 2 — and every Sunday that isn't a holiday from here on out — but the three independently owned stores didn't immediately embrace those hours.

Though others are filling out the the legal hours they can, Finja's Liquor is closing up shop at 4 p.m.

Rather than stay open later, Sawyer thinks the law should have allowed for earlier hours.

Both the 11 a.m. opening and the 6 p.m. closing are "too late in the day on Sunday." By 11 a.m., people are already out for their weekend activities, he said, and aren't sticking around until the liquor store opens.

Others remain starkly aware of competition.

"If I don't open, customers will go somewhere else," Newport Liquor's Brian Her said. Newport Liquor, as well as Dennis Brothers Liquor, will open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Since Sunday sales is still an unknown entity in Minnesota, owners and managers admit that they're not quite sure what to expect. They're willing to give it a try, though, and see how it goes.

After a month or so trying Sunday sales, some may decide to go back to six days a week.