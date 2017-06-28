Search
    Safe bet: Cottage Grove safety campers enjoy two days of fun, learning

    By Katie Nelson on Jun 28, 2017 at 3:01 p.m.
    Safety Campers peek over the rink fence in Hamlet Park June 20. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 4
    A Cottage Grove firefighter breaks a window out of a car during the car extrication demonstration, much to the delight of Safety Camp participants. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 4
    All four Safety Camp teams gave their best "roar" June 20. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 4
    Cottage Grove firefighters dismantled a car with the jaws of life at Safety Camp June 20. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 4

    Local kids flocked to Hamlet Park last week to participate in the joint-run Parks and Recreation, Public Safety event Safety Camp.

    In the two-day event, kids got tips and demonstrations on everything from kitchen safety to CPR, K-9 policing to jazzercise.

    Though the watering ban did not allow for camper-favorites including the pumper truck demonstration, the car burn and fire hose sprinkling this year, the Parks Department creatively found its way around it by programming a car extrication using the jaws of life and a ladder operations demonstration.

