Safe bet: Cottage Grove safety campers enjoy two days of fun, learning
Local kids flocked to Hamlet Park last week to participate in the joint-run Parks and Recreation, Public Safety event Safety Camp.
In the two-day event, kids got tips and demonstrations on everything from kitchen safety to CPR, K-9 policing to jazzercise.
Though the watering ban did not allow for camper-favorites including the pumper truck demonstration, the car burn and fire hose sprinkling this year, the Parks Department creatively found its way around it by programming a car extrication using the jaws of life and a ladder operations demonstration.