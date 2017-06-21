Minnesota State Fair announces 31 new foods, 4 new vendors

In addition, the Fair announced four food vendors added to this year's lineup. And in case you're wondering, none of these new vendors is slated to move into the former The Original Deep Fried Cheese Curds space. On Tuesday, Fair officials said Big Fat Bacon, already at the Fair, will relocate into that space.

Also being introduced this year is the Veranda, a new shopping and dining area on the upper level, northwest area of the Grandstand.

From raw cookie dough served with sea salt-flavored ice milk and Doritos-crusted corn on the cob to duck bacon wontons and Sconuts, here is the complete list of new Fair foods and where the items can be found at the Fair, which runs Aug. 24 to Sept. 4:

Bacon Fluffernutter: Grilled cinnamon bun sandwich with a bacon, peanut butter and marshmallow cream filling. The Sandwich Stop, west side of Clough Street between Carnes & Judson avenues.

Bacon Up Pup: A Belgian waffle served on a stick with bacon in the batter, dipped in chocolate, drizzled with maple syrup, and topped with whipped cream and bacon. Granny's Kitchen Fudge Puppies, east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside the Food Building.

Bowl O' Dough: Scoops of straight-up, raw cookie dough that are safe to eat and available in four flavors: Brownie Batter Swirl, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (gluten-free), European Cookie Butter, Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake with Blueberries. All served with a side of sea salt-flavored ice milk. Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, northeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Chambers Street.

Breakfast Buddy Bowl: Waffle bowl filled with hash browns, maple syrup, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and bacon, and topped with a biscuit, country sausage gravy and green onions. LuLu's Public House, West End Market, south of the Schilling Amphitheater.

Brown Ale and Onion-Gouda Tipsy Pie: Onions caramelized in Lift Bridge Brewery's Chestnut Hill Brown Ale with smoked Gouda cheese, baked in a pie crust, topped with an onion sugar and drizzled with a sweet beer glaze. Sara's Tipsy Pies, Food Building, south wall.

Cheesy Nacho Corn on the Cob: Roasted corn on the cob lightly coated with crushed Doritos corn chips and nacho cheese. Texas Steak Out, west side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall avenues.

Cherry Bombs: Red licorice dipped in batter, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. Vegie Fries, north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets.

Chocolate Popover with Peanut Butter Spread: Hot out-of-the-oven chocolate popover with a side of peanut butter spread. LuLu's Public House, West End Market, south of the Schilling Amphitheater.

Cranberry Wild Rice Meatballs: Swedish-style meatballs with cranberries and wild rice blend covered with lingonberry sauce. Hamline Church Dining Hall, north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets.

Deep-Fried Avocado: Avocado slices dipped in a lightly seasoned batter, deep-fried and served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce. O'Gara's at the Fair, at the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street.

Deviation Stout Steak Taco Naan: Steak marinated in Modist Deviation 004-Mexican Dark Chocolate Stout beer, grilled and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro lime and jalapeño ranch sauces, and wrapped in warm naan flatbread. San Felipe Tacos, Food Building, east wall.

Double Dose of Pork Belly: 100 percent ground pork belly burger topped with crisp smoked pork belly, pepper jack cheese, coleslaw and pickled onions, served on a toasted bun. RC's BBQ, north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets.

Duck Bacon Wontons: Duck bacon, grilled sweet corn and cream cheese combined inside deep-fried crescent-shaped wontons and served with dipping sauce. Giggles' Campfire Grill, at the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street at The North Woods.

Fall Guy Breakfast Panini: Capicola and scrambled egg topped with white cheddar on ciabatta. The Hideaway Speakeasy, in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

Honey Puffs (Loukamades): Deep-fried dough balls, crispy outside and sweet inside, tossed in a sweet syrup and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. Dino's Gyros, north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Italian Bomba Sandwich: Beer-braised pork shoulder with prosciutto cotto ham, fontina cheese, giardiniera (Italian relish) and aioli on a grilled ciabatta roll. Mancini's al Fresco, on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Maple Cream Nitro Cold Press Coffee: Locally sourced heavy cream and maple syrup in a cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen. Farmers Union Coffee Shop, on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove streets.

Memphis Totchos: Sliced bananas and sautéed bacon over tater tots, topped with peanut sauce. Snack House, in the Warner Coliseum, south concourse.

Mini Sconuts: Buttermilk scone holes filled with chocolate, marshmallow and Nutella, deep-fried and topped with a dusting of powdered sugar. (gluten-free). French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Mobster's Caviar: Cream cheese dip with crab meat, green onions, fresh red pepper and water chestnuts, served with whole wheat flatbread crackers. The Hideaway Speakeasy, in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

Pie'n the Sky Malt & Sundae: A sweet and tart mix of crunchy, spiced "airplane" cookies and lemon curd, topped with dark chocolate drizzle and served with vanilla ice cream as a sundae or malt. Dairy Goodness Bar, Dairy Building, south wall.

Pizzarito: Flour tortilla filled with pepperoni, Italian sausage, risotto, mozzarella and marinara, coated with garlic butter, parmesan and Italian spices, baked and served with a side of marinara. Green Mill, east side of Cooper Street between Randall and Wright avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park.

Slow-Roasted Pork Mole Tamale: Fresh corn tamale with slow-roasted pork, mole coloradito sauce and black bean and pineapple relish. Tejas Express, in the Garden, north wall.

Sonoran Sausage: ONE.BAD.DOG: Tex-Mex sausage stuffed with pepper jack cheese, wrapped in bacon, baked and served on a cornmeal-dusted bun with fresh corn salsa and a drizzle of avocado ranch sauce. Sausage Sister & Me, Food Building, east wall.

Spicy Thai Noodles: Rice noodles and red curry with coconut milk served with kaffir lime, basil leaves, bell peppers, galangal, onions and tomatoes. (Gluten-free.) Oodles of Noodles, Food Building, east wall.

Sweet Corn Blueberry Éclair: Kernza flour éclair filled with sweet corn pastry cream and topped with blueberry glaze. Farmers Union Coffee Shop, north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove streets.

Sweety's Churros: Sweet potato, cinnamon and nutmeg kneaded into a traditional churro dough, deep-fried and served with a side of chocolate or maple-brown sugar sauce or whipped cream. Potato Man and Sweety, west side of Liggett Street between Carnes and Judson avenues.

Swing Dancer: Honey smoked salmon, cucumbers, capers and cream cheese with fresh dill on pumpernickel, served with sliced lemon garnish. The Hideaway Speakeasy, the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

Swine & Spuds: Bacon-wrapped pork belly and mashed potato croquettes served on a skewer and topped with a choice of homestyle gravy, Korean Bulgogi barbeque sauce or sweet chili sauce. Swine & Spuds, Warner Coliseum, northeast corner.

Triple Truffle Trotters: Sliced peppers and bacon with black diamond truffle oil mayo on top of waffle fries. The Blue Barn, at West End Market, south of the History and Heritage Center.

Wild Bill's Breakfast Bake: Scrambled eggs, roasted chicken and chorizo sausage baked and topped with salsa and a mix of lettuce, pickled red onions and cilantro. The Blue Barn, West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center.

Shortly after the release of new Minnesota State Fair Foods on Tuesday morning, complaints started coming in that a name of one of the new dishes was anti-Semitic.

Concerns were reported to TCJewFolk.com, and relayed to State Fair officials. Owners of The Hideaway Speakeasy promptly renamed a honey-smoked salmon sandwich on pumpernickel bread from its original name, The Swindler, to Swing Dancer after hearing of the complaints.

A statement from the State Fair, said the owners did not intend to be offensive when naming the sandwich. The Hideaway Speakeasy is a new vendor at the Fair this year and names of dishes are references to the Roaring '20s and the St. Paul gangster era. Menu items include Fall Guy Breakfast and Boss Man paninis, Mobster's Caviar as well as Bootlegger and Gambler sandwiches.

"We regret that the name of the Swindler Sandwich within the 2017 Minnesota State Fair New Foods list was negatively received. It was never the intention of the vendor or the State Fair to be offensive. The vendor's response was immediate, and they have renamed the item," the State Fair statement reads, adding that it has changed its materials to reflect the new name.

Smoked-salmon lox are staples of Jewish delicatessens.