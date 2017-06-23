Watering ban affects Cottage Grove Parks’ summer fun
Due to the city watering ban, the weekly special events at the Highlands Park Splash Pad will not run this summer.
The Parks and Recreation Department will hold Friday special events if the water ban is lifted during the summer.
Wet n’ Wild Wednesdays are also on hold while the watering ban is in effect.
Some demonstrations at Safety Camp had to be taken out of the itinerary this year as well, including the fire truck pumper, the Fire Department sprinkler hose and the car burn.
Some city parks will not be watered, unless they are on a private well and can be safely irrigated.