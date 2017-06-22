County to add two engineer positions
Washington County Public Works is converting three consultant engineering positions into two full-time engineering positions.
With capital improvement projects continuing to grow, the department requested extra help to ensure they stay on schedule with the projects.
The conversion will save money, with funding coming in part from the state aid construction funds. There will be no change in the county levy based on the new employees.
The County Board voted June 13 5-0 to approve the change.