1 / 14

Taylor and Dylan Koenig whiz by on a carnival ride. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 14

Malory Meyer may have broken a pie-eating contest record with her speed-eating. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 14

Maddison Spicer, 2 1/2, soars into the air on the bungee trampoline at the carnival. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 14

Crossroads Church went all out on its Strawberry Fest parade float. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 14

The parade got too long for one sleepy participant in the Cottage Grove Fire Department truck. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 14

The judges prepare to sample and rank strawberry-themed dishes at the Top Chef contest. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 14

The ferris wheel was a big hit at the Strawberry Fest carnival. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 14

Several organizations got very creative for the parade, including Edwards Plumbing. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 14

Ruth Voigts tests sweet treats at the Top Chef contest June 16. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 14

Henry Malloy, 9, requests Vulcan art on his other cheek to match the right side. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 14

Mallory Eid, 11, and Mikayla Eid, 7, wave to marchers in the parade June 17. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 12 / 14

Kade Flemming, 1, was very pleased with his balloon from the parade. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 13 / 14