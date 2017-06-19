The death of Slavin, the South Washington County School board member and Oakdale principal found dead in a Woodbury park June 7, was ruled a suicide.

"Joe was a colleague and a friend," board Chairwoman Katy McElwee-Stevens said in prepared remarks.

Slavin offered the board great insight by having been a teacher, principal and a board member, McElwee-Stevens said. She also recalled his "amazing sense of timing" and clever humor.

"We will miss Joe's input and spirit," she said before the moment of silence.