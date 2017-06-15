Organizers spoke about survivors and caretakers in this way during the opening ceremony.

"Loved ones have turned purple since I've been doing this, and that's not going to stop me," Organizer Dave Olson said, referring to the color of shirts worn by cancer survivors.

Jennifer Hauk also spoke about her journey from diagnosis to remission in terms of hope as the Honorary Survivor of this year's Relay for Life celebration.

"The cancer journey is filled with fear that can be overcome, and that's why we all came together tonight," she said.

Over $130,000 of the $170,000 goal had been raised by June 12. Over 650 participants and 64 teams registered for the relay, which was held for the first time indoors at HealthEast Sports Center in Woodbury.