St. Paul Park to hold bike rodeo June 20
The St. Paul Park Police Department will hold its first bike rodeo June 20.
The event is free and will be held rain or shine from 1-3 p.m. at Heritage Park.
The event is geared toward elementary school children, and will teach them about bike safety, laws, registration and security. Kids will also go through a bike riding course, take a riding skills test and have bikes and helmets inspected. Participants will also receive giveaways.
The event is open for up to 50 kids. Registration was open until June 13, but until the class is filled, registrants will still be accepted at City Hall.