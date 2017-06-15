$40K raised at Youth Services Bureau gala

The donations will help fund the expansion of services YSB has started and will continue to implement by adding licensed therapists and chemical health specialists in their Cottage Grove, Woodbury and Stillwater locations.

Former Washington County Sheriff William Hutton was given a Lifetime Service to Youth and Families award by the YSB at the gala for his support during his time as sheriff.

The YSB has provided services for children and teens in Washington County communities for 40 years.