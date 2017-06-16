St. Paul Park Fire Department to get new fire truck

The council amended the budget to transfer $430,000 into the equipment replacement fund for the new truck.

The truck is set to cost about $330,000, but the fire department will install their own new equipment into the truck at a cost of about $113,000.

“Everything is new, top to bottom,” Lee said.

The department originally considered having the truck custom built with all the new equipment, but decided they could do it for a lesser cost than the $580,000 estimate they received.

They expect the truck to be delivered in December.

The city council voted to accept the bid and amend the budget for the new fire truck 5-0.