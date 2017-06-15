Food shelf to hold open house, hire assistant

There will be tours, refreshments and prize drawings for those in attendance.

Assistant job posted

The Friends in Need Food Shelf is hiring a part-time assistant to the director.

The hire will be assisting the director with record keeping, management, clerical support, accounting reports and maintaining the database, as well as assistance in planning fundraising events and applying for grants.

Contact Director Michelle Rageth at Director@finfood.org or 651-458-0730 for details.

The food shelf provides food for residents of Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Newport and Grey Cloud Island.