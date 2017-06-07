Farmers markets ready to produce

Today, the Growers Association organizes nearly a dozen farmers markets in the metro, including Woodbury.

“Shopping at a farmers market is not necessarily convenient,” said David Kostinas, market manager of the St. Paul Growers Association. “Being locally grown, we’re on the Minnesota growing schedule so you’re not going to find tomatoes in May or early June.

“But you have to a good product so folks who come to the market to support local growers get what they’re looking for.”

In season: kale, spinach, lettuce, radishes, rhubarb, lettuce, asparagus, spring onions and herbs. Strawberries also are ripening and just about ready, Kotsonas said.

Here’s a roundup of some of the farmers markets in south Washington County:

The Cottage Grove United Church of Christ Farmers Market opens Thursday, June 15, in the church parking lot, 7008 Lamar Ave., across from Lamar Fields in Old Cottage Grove. Vendors will sell fresh produce, perennials, tomato plants, herbs and a variety of jams, jellies, honey and homemade soaps. Master gardeners will also be on hand to sell blooms and advise those who have questions about their own gardens. Shoppers will see some new vendors and more variety, market manager Kim Heilmann said.

New this year is Children’s Hour, a storytime for kids. It takes place the first and third Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. June 15, Jolaine Mast, principal of Pine Hill Elementary School will read to children. Other elementary school principals will serve as guest readers throughout the summer. They will also be available to answer questions for parents who have a child entering elementary school, she said. Storytime will be followed by a free craft for kids.

For more information, call 651-459-1501.

The parking lot of the YMCA is again the site of the Woodbury Farmer’s Market, which opens June 11. It runs Sundays 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 2175 Radio Drive in Woodbury. The market is organized by the St. Paul Growers Association network. In addition to fresh produce, look for cheese, eggs, baked goods, humanely raised meats, specialty sauces and honey. For more information, visit http://www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

The Afton Farmers Market is open from 3-7 p.m. Thursdays beginning June 22 to Sept. 28 at Town Square Park, 3418 St. Croix Trail South., across from Selma’s Ice Cream, in the Old Village. New offerings include homemade soaps. Returning favorites include microgreens from Turtle Hare Farm and fresh fish from Matt’s Wild Salmon. Owner Matt Oxford fishes in Alaska, freezes the fish fresh out of the boat and flies it home. Members of the Afton Old School Art Studio will sell their paintings and other work, while the Salsa Spot food truck will sell Mexican edibles. For more information, visit www.aftonfarmersmarket.com.

The Lake Elmo Farmers Market returns June 24. It runs 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 10 at Lake Elmo Elementary School, 11030 Stillwater Blvd. Seasonal produce and vegetables will be available. New vendors for the 2017 season include Love, Mom Homemade Eats and Hoppel Poppel Breads. This is the third year for the market, Lake Elmo City Council member Jill Lundgren said. Visitors also get to enjoy Lake Elmo’s rural setting.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “Lake Elmo just screams ‘farmers market.’ We’re just excited to be able to offer our community area and our local business the option of fresh produce and other services.”

Local vendors will sell organic fruits and vegetables, handcrafted goods and honey. Gluten free baked goods will also be available. They’re still looking for more vendors, Lundgren said.

For details, call visit their Facebook page or call at 651-261-4493.

The Oakdale Farmers Market opened June 7 and runs 2-6 p.m. Wednesdays in the City Hall parking lot at 15th Street and Hadley Avenue. This year’s offerings include cheese and meats from Brandon Binder, baked goods from Elsie’s Kitchen and the Taqueria Los Paisanos Mexican food truck. Fresh vegetables and produce will be available from 4/R Farms, Chang’s Farm, the Swartz Family Farm and others. Novak’s Orchard will sell apples, pears and plums. The market is organized by the City of Oakdale Recreation Department and runs through Oct. 4. The city’s Live Concert Series begins 7 p.m. select Wednesdays. The lineup includes 2 Sisters June 14, Aug. 9 Sept. 13 and Oct. 4, and Four Legg Fish July 26. For more information, visit www.oakdalefun.com.