St. Paul Park refinery under new leadership

In August, the name will change again as Tesoro rebrands and goes by the new name Andeavor.

Spokeswoman Destin Singleton said Tesoro will honor the contract negotiated by Western Refining and Teamsters Local 120 last December.

Over 400 people are employed at the St. Paul Park refinery.

The St. Paul Park refinery is now one of 10 owned by Tesoro, which also now owns 12 gas and convenience store brands, including SuperAmerica. There will not be new branding on SuperAmerica stores under Tesoro, but will remain unchanged.

The logistics and marketing arm of the St. Paul Park refinery will also remain intact under the new leadership.

Though there is no new growth anticipated for the St. Paul Park location at this time, Singleton said Tesoro is "very much growth-oriented," and may have room for change in the future.

Singleton said there are essentially no changes in staffing, jobs or the refinery, other than providing "additional stability by being part of a larger network."

Andeavor's website said operations are not expected to significantly change, and that they do not expect any "immediate changes" to community donation and initiatives the refinery has participated in in the past.