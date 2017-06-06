Burning garbage causes grass fire on Highway 61 in Cottage Grove

Cottage Grove Fire Chief Rick Redenius said the truck was traveling from Hastings when a fire started in the back, likely by something in the load that was warm enough to start on fire.

Loose trash started four individual fires in the grass along the highway that firefighters were able to quickly put out.

The truck exited onto Jamaica and pulled into the Cub Foods parking lot when he saw the flames in the back. The load was emptied in the parking lot to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

Highway traffic was not stopped due to the fires.

The St. Paul Park Fire Department also responded.

Redenius said that grass fires become more common in the spring, and with the dry, hot weather and the watering ban, residents should be extra careful when burning.