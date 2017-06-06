Search
    Through the muck: Woodridge Park Mud Run draws 250 kids

    By Katie Nelson Today at 3:05 p.m.
    Avery and Quinn Horacek and Amalie and Adalyn Bethke grin broadly after sticking their faces into the mud. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 5
    Philip Heu, 10, splashes his way out of the mud pit. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 5
    Elsie Clumpit, 10, ended the Mud Run with a muddy grin. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 5
    Charlie Gander, 7, run through the maze of pool noodles in the Mud Run course. Katie Nelson / RiverTowns Multimedia 4 / 5
    Joylyn Lee, 11, and Railynn Schlen, 7, end the Mud Run on a high note. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 5

    The Kids Race Series kicked off last week with the Mud Run and an award.

    Cottage Grove and Woodbury's partnership for the series has been ongoing for three years now, and the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association awarded the team an award of excellence for the three-park series.

    The series starts each year with the Mud Run held at Woodridge Park.

    Over 250 kids turned out June 3 to roll in the mud, run through the woods, slackline and several other obstacles.

    Cleaning off the muck was a little trickier this year with the watering ban, but instead of hooking up to the water at the park, staff brought in a tanker filled from a well in old Cottage Grove, recreation supervisor Molly Pietruszewski said.

    The next races in the series are the duathlon and the glow run at Woodbury's Ojibway Park.

    The two organizations split the work, the revenue and the expenses.

