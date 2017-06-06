Through the muck: Woodridge Park Mud Run draws 250 kids

The series starts each year with the Mud Run held at Woodridge Park.

Over 250 kids turned out June 3 to roll in the mud, run through the woods, slackline and several other obstacles.

Cleaning off the muck was a little trickier this year with the watering ban, but instead of hooking up to the water at the park, staff brought in a tanker filled from a well in old Cottage Grove, recreation supervisor Molly Pietruszewski said.

The next races in the series are the duathlon and the glow run at Woodbury's Ojibway Park.

The two organizations split the work, the revenue and the expenses.