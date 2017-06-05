Cottage Grove city water ban affects every area

The city instituted an administrative state of emergency to facilitate the water ban. Two of the city’s eight wells were taken offline after the Minnesota Department of Health lowered recommended levels of PFOS and PFOA — specific types of perfluorochemical contaminants — in drinking water.

The city has assured residents that city water is safe to drink, but prohibited non-essential water use until the ban is lifted. Watering lawns and gardens, washing the car, irrigation, landscaping and using a sprinkler system are all banned activities.

Communications coordinator Sharon Madsen said that violating the ban would earn residents a ticket.

“We may issue citations if we felt it warranted it,” she said. “That might be if someone repeatedly ignores the watering ban.”

The city will work with businesses, townhomes and other facilities with automatic sprinklers to make sure the systems are offline.

As with any rule, there are a some exceptions.

Public Works management assistant Adam Moshier said residents can get special permits to water any newly planted grass, sod or trees by calling 651-458-2808.

The permit is free and will remain valid until the ban is lifted.

Madsen said the city is encouraging people to try water sharing techniques to keep gardens and landscaping thriving — such as using bathwater on the garden or implementing a rainwater collection system.

Madsen said pavement management areas will be watered as well, to ensure grass returns.

The splash pad at Highlands Park will remain closed during the ban as well, and it’s undecided whether splash pad special events will be held during the watering ban.

In addition to distributing bottled water to over 120 homes using private wells until filtration systems can be installed, the Minnesota Department of Health will test 240 additional wells for PFOA and PFOS levels around Washington County this spring.

The MDH and MPCA are holding an open house from 6-8:30 p.m. June 7 at Cottage Grove City Hall. There will be a presentation at 7 p.m.