Crash on Keats leaves one Cottage Grove resident injured
One person was injured and another was ticketed after a crash May 26 on Keats Avenue north of Military Road near the Cottage Grove-Woodbury border.
Vehicles driven by Dillon Wilhelmy and Amy Mackenburg, both of Cottage Grove, collided at 8:20 p.m., according to Cottage Grove police.
Mackenburg, 22, was transported to Regions Hospitals for injuries, and was later released.
Police said Wilhelmy, 20, was cited for improper lane use and driving after suspension.