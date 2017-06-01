Could measles reach Washington County?

Hennepin, Ramsey, Crow Wing and Le Sueur counties all have recorded cases of the disease — which symptoms are a rash, fever and cough, running nose or watering eyes. Patients can experience serious complications such as pneumonia or encephalitis. There is currently no treatment for measles beyond bed rest, fluids and control of the fever.

MDH spokesman Doug Schultz said any continued spread of the virus depends on how well people are vaccinated, whether they have been in contact with someone carrying the virus, travels to an infected area, or someone from the infected area travels to them. Especially, he said, if there are "pockets of unvaccinated day cares or schools."

The MDH has recorded about 95 percent of kindergartners in Washington County with the measles, mumps and rubella vaccination, and nearly 97 percent of kindergartners enrolled in South Washington County Schools have been immunized. That accounts for about 120 kindergartners in the school district without the MMR vaccination for medical reasons, nonmedical exemptions or without receiving both shots by kindergarten as is recommended.

The average statewide is 93 percent immunized.

About 93, 91, 95 and 96 percent of kindergartners in the counties that currently have cases of measles are vaccinated.

Schultz said the MDH is encouraging people to get their children the second round of the MMR immunization as soon as possible, and not wait for the 4- to 6-year-old range previously suggested. The second round can be administered as soon as 28 days after the first shot.

The first round is suggested when a child is 12-15 months old.

Adults generally are not at risk. Schultz said adults generally have either had measles or the vaccination.

The three adults who did contract the virus were "working in intense exposure situations."