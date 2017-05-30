Poppy Day tradition still strong in St. Paul Park

It's uncertain exactly when the local version launched, but it could have been as early as 1921, when the American Legion Post 98 was chartered, along with the Auxiliary.

Their Poppy Day was May 19 this year, but it was hampered by the unseasonable cold and rain, said Gayle Arntzen, St. Paul Park Auxiliary vice president. They usually distribute and receive donations for between 800 and 1,000 poppies, but this year was a bit of an off-year.

Though the decline in St. Paul Park was more or less an isolated incident, the number of poppies distributed and funds donated has dropped across the country.

The Minnesota Veterans of Foreign Wars office — which also has a poppy distribution program — said their numbers have been falling, just as they have across the country. Lately they have been distributing about 500,000 VFW Buddy Poppies in the state each year. The Minnesota American Legion Auxiliary office said for the past three years, they have not recorded the same kind of decrease from the over 400 units that take poppies for distribution, but that each unit is responsible for tracking their own numbers.

Fields of poppies

Though the American Legion Auxiliary launched its first Congressionally-designated National Poppy Day this year on May 26, the poppy has been a symbol for the blood shed in wars for nearly 100 years.

The Poppy became a symbol of fallen soldiers in after Canadian soldier John McCrae wrote "In Flanders Fields " following World War I.

The poem begins by describing a scene after the war: "In Flanders Fields the poppies blow / Between the crosses row on row."

Inspired by the poem, the American Legion named the poppy as a symbol of remembrance in 1920, and the VFW started distributing poppies in 1922.

Though the Poppy tradition started in the States, it remains a much stronger tradition overseas.

The Brits wear poppies in the lapels Nov. 11 — our Veterans Day — though abroad it is known as Armistice Day or Remembrance Day. Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Ukraine also participate in their own takes on the poppy tradition.

The proceeds from poppy donations, overseas and at home, go toward veterans programs.

The VFW and Legion posts give the poppy donations regional programs.

Arntzen said in the past their donations have gone to the Minnesota Veterans Home in Hastings, homeless veterans in the area and local veterans who are dealing with unforeseen circumstances.

"We appreciate all the donations; every bit helps, she said. "We only collected about half what we did last year ... but we'll make good use of what we got."

The Legion and VFW's poppies are also all made by disabled veterans in the U.s.

Arntzen said the time spent out at local businesses distributing the poppies gives volunteers time to reflect on what they mean.

"When you're in the lawnchair (distributing poppies), you think about the sacrifice these men and women made to keep us free," she said.

The poppies are important, "To remember those who have fallen and help the living (veterans)," Arntzen added.