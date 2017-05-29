Search
    Mourning and celebration: South Washington County honors the fallen with plaint and prayer

    By William Loeffler on May 29, 2017 at 9:57 p.m.
    Isaac Swanlund, 5, spends a moment of remembrance at the grave of his great-grandfather, Robert Swanlund, following a Memorial Day service at Cottage Grove Cemetery. Swanlund, of Newport, was a World War II veteran who served in the Philippines and Japan as a squad leader with Company B 35th Infantry, 25th Division. Isaac’s and his family live in Cottage Grove. William Loeffler/RiverTown Multimedia.2 / 4
    Violet Kalin, 3, places flowers on the grave of her great-grandfather, Robert Swanlund, at Cottage Grove Cemetery. Swanlund, of Newport, was a World War II veteran who served in the Philippines and Japan as a squad leader with Company B 35th Infantry, 25th Division. Violet and her family came from Apple Valley to attend the Memorial Day service. William Loeffler/RiverTownMultimedia.3 / 4
    Gray skies, keen wind and spitting rain matched the somber mood during a Memorial Day ceremony at Cottage Grove Cemetery May 29.

    The names of the fallen were read aloud, followed by a traditional 21-gun salute courtesy of American Legion Post 98 in St. Paul Park. Attendees included World War II veteran Jim Janssen, 87,a member of Cottage Grove American Legion Post 8752. Lisa Renlund, care pastor of Crossroads Church in Woodbury, led a prayer service. She spoke of the unlikely combination of mourning and celebration.

    "We never know when God will call us," she said. "LIfe is temporary for us all."

    The city of Cottage Grove also held a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial outside City Hall, with councilman Steve Dennis as master of ceremonies.

    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-3435
