South Washington County Memorial Day programs are open to all

There is also a program 11 a.m. at Cottage Grove Cemetery led by Crossroads pastor Liza Redlund. There will be an American Legion Honor Guard salute at 11:30 a.m.

The St. Paul Park American Legion is hosting their annual tour of 11 cemetery and park locations. Breakfast starts at 7 a.m., and there will be a short program before the first stop a at 8 a.m. The last stop is 1 p.m.