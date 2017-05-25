South Washington County Memorial Day programs are open to all
The community is welcome to attend Memorial Day programs May 29 in south Washington County.
The Cottage Grove Memorial Day program is 12:30 p.m. May 29 at the City Hall Veterans Memorial, rain or shine. The speaker is U.S. Army veteran Alexander Kempe. The Park High School AFJROTC, Park High School brass and choir and the American Legion Color Guard/ Rifle Squad will also be of the program.
There is also a program 11 a.m. at Cottage Grove Cemetery led by Crossroads pastor Liza Redlund. There will be an American Legion Honor Guard salute at 11:30 a.m.
The St. Paul Park American Legion is hosting their annual tour of 11 cemetery and park locations. Breakfast starts at 7 a.m., and there will be a short program before the first stop a at 8 a.m. The last stop is 1 p.m.