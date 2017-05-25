Green thumbs gather at St. Paul Park's Art and Garden event

Though the community garden, which last year provided hundreds of pounds of produce to the Friends in Need Food Shelf, could not be planted over the weekend, there were still plenty of activities to entertain kids and adults alike.

The rain didn't deter youngsters from "fishing" on the City Hall lawn either. The parks and recreation commission-led event featured an event for kids to learn about casting a fishing line. They could reel in big plastic fish from Tips Outdoor Foundation with the help of volunteers from the White Bear Lake Fishing Team.

Local artists, crafters and chefs also had the chance to showcase their goods.

For Christine Martin, this was only her third event as a vendor of Bottles Reclaimed, a new project where she makes wind chimes, vases and decorations from old wine, beer and sauce bottles.

The National Parks Service and Fortin Consulting also presented a booth with native and invasive species in Riverside Park. Narrowleaf bittercress, honeysuckle and buckthorn were the only invasive species currently taking root in the park, Fortin's Katie Farber said.

Once the gardens dry out, residents renting a plot can continue planting in the 10 freshly-remade raised beds the parks commission and other volunteers built about a month ago.