    River sweepers: Newport group cleans river mile

    By Katie Nelson Today at 8:30 a.m.
    Michael Wolesky heads toward the river during the Adopt a River Mile cleanup. Photo by Cole Williams 1 / 3
    The river cleanup went on through the mist and rain Sunday morning. Photo by Cole Williams 2 / 3
    Daniel Richardson and Bryan Williams hold their collected waste cleaned from the shoreline of the Mississippi River. Photo by Cole Williams3 / 3

    The 15 volunteers walking along the Mississippi River didn't fold when it started to rain early in the river cleanup shift.

    Newport resident Cole Williams organized the first-annual river cleanup along the one-mile cleanup route through Living Lands and Waters, the organization sponsoring the Adopt a River Mile program. Williams will hold another cleanup event next Earth Day, and possibly one in October as well.

    The group gathered half a Dumpster full of trash and a full bin of plastics, including a vacuum, windows, three tires and a bowling ball that will be used as part of a flood marker on 10th Street.

    For the rest of the summer, Williams will continue a recycling program through TerraCycle to collect more hard plastics from the river at a receptacle in the 10th Street Park.

