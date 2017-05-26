River sweepers: Newport group cleans river mile
The 15 volunteers walking along the Mississippi River didn't fold when it started to rain early in the river cleanup shift.
Newport resident Cole Williams organized the first-annual river cleanup along the one-mile cleanup route through Living Lands and Waters, the organization sponsoring the Adopt a River Mile program. Williams will hold another cleanup event next Earth Day, and possibly one in October as well.
The group gathered half a Dumpster full of trash and a full bin of plastics, including a vacuum, windows, three tires and a bowling ball that will be used as part of a flood marker on 10th Street.
For the rest of the summer, Williams will continue a recycling program through TerraCycle to collect more hard plastics from the river at a receptacle in the 10th Street Park.