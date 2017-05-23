The 23 year-old man was arrested in South Manchester, according to local authorities.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said that "many" children were among the dead - over 59 people were also injured in the Manchester Arena bombing. Grande, who had just finished a concert where the blast occurred, tweeted that she was "broken" following the horrific incident.

Authorities believe they know the identity of the man who carried out the suicide blast.

ISIS has since claimed responsibility for deadly attack and said it was carried out with an explosive device planted at the concert, according to a statement the group posted on Telegram.

"One of the soldiers of the Caliphate was able to place an explosive device within a gathering of the Crusaders in the city of Manchester," the statement said.

"This is among the worst terrorist incidents we have experienced in the United Kingdom," May said Friday following an emergency meeting. "We struggle to comprehend the warped and twisted mind that sees a room packed with young children not as a scene to cherish but an opportunity for carnage."

President Donald Trump, who spoke to May early Tuesday, addressed the "horrible morning of death" during a speech in Israel.

"We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom," he said. "So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life."