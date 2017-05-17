Schmidt was named Cottage Grove's 2017 volunteer of the year April 25 at the annual volunteer appreciation banquet.

Schmidt has been volunteering in Cottage Grove for over 40 years, beginning when he joined the Jaycees in 1976.

He soon fell into service activities not only for the Jaycees, but also for Strawberry Fest and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

Since retiring in 2007, he's started doing taxes and Medicare review for senior citizens.

While most people dread tax season, Schmidt and a handful of other volunteers completed taxes for 500 people this year.

"It's fun," Schmidt said. "The only bad thing is when people have to give back money (in taxes)."

An analytical chemist by trade, doing taxes after retirement has been a way to keep his love of analytical thinking alive.

"I've always loved puzzles ... and solving things; just like taxes," he said.

He's able to provide the service through an AARP program, and also helps seniors with their Medicare plans during the October to December review period through the Metropolitan Area Agency on Aging.

Last year he reviewed over 200 plans.

Most of it is standard review, Schmidt said, but on occasion can significantly decrease someone's health care costs.

He recalls helping one person go from $11,000 to $4,000 per year in medication costs, and another woman he helped sign up for Medicare with only three days to the deadline who found out she had breast cancer a month after getting a plan.

"That's a big thing, really a big thing to help these people," Schmidt said. "Most are routine... but every now and again (they're not)."

Rebecca Kropelnicki, who schedules the tax and Medicare appointments through the District Program Center, said the work Schmidt volunteers is amazing.

"He's not representing an insurance agency or anything, he just gives them all their options because it's very confusing," she said. "He's always pleasant, and always willing to give more."

Schmidt also plays clarinet in the St. Paul Post Office Band, and remains active on the St. Thomas finance council that he helped launch in the 1980s.

Schmidt believes he got his volunteering streak from watching his parents do the same.

"They were always very open to helping other people out," he said.

His three kids will also "do anything to help people," he said, as if there were a volunteering gene in Schmidt family DNA.

Schmidt humbly accepted the title volunteer of the year, but said he didn't need it because "I already get great reward from people saying thank you."