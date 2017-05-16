The city of Cottage Grove broke ground for the future Central Fire Station May 9 at the freshly vacated site.

The fire department expects to be operating out of the new facility by February of next year.

Mayor Myron Bailey said the new station — at almost 33,000 square feet — will be nearly twice the size of the previous station built in 1972.

Bailey said at the groundbreaking that the department answered around 3,000 calls last year, with an average response time of just five minutes, one of the lowest in the nation.

"This station will allow us to continue those great response times," he said. "We're extremely proud of the dedicated service from the firefighters."

Fire Chief Rick Redenius said the new station has been "a long day in coming" for the firefighter/ EMT-staffed department.

"Today begins a new era, not only for the fire division, but for the city and the citizens we are proud to serve," he said.

The station, set to cost $9 million, will be funded by general obligation capital improvement bonds, the same as funded the new City Hall back in 2012.

"I'm looking forward to cutting the ribbon and moving in," Public Safety Director Craig Woolery said.