Mother's Day fire quickly knocked down in Cottage Grove

Redenius said the fire was contained to the garage, but the home suffered smoke and water damage. He said firefighters also had to pull down the attic to make sure the fire had not spread.

The family was home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Redenius said the fire took about 20 minutes to extinguish, with the fire knocked down in about six. Depending on an insurance review, Redenius said the owners should be able to save most of the property.

The residents will be staying with family or in a hotel until the damage can be assessed.

Woodbury, St. Paul Park and Newport assisted at the scene.

Redenius said he wanted to thank the neighbors who brought water and Gatorade to the firefighters.

"We really appreciated the thoughtfulness and kindness," he said.