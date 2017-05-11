Activities added for 'Greet Your Garden' event in St. Paul Park

The commission is adding an art and vendor fair to the event, making it "bigger and better," commission member Sharon Ornquist said.

Vendors currently signed up are Pat's Pantry, selling jams and jellies; Wildtree by Marla, selling seasonings and marinades; and representatives selling brands Thirty-one, Buskins and Scentsy.

The National Parks Service will give a demonstration about native and invasive species found in Riverside Park. City Council member Gregory Jahner III will also be building bluebird houses.

The commission is hoping to have a fishline casting demonstration, Ornquist said.

Additional vendors are welcome to sign up until May 15.

The community gardens will be planted at the event, and Ornquist said rental plots are ready to plant as well. The raised garden beds were recently rebuilt by 15 volunteers ahead of the event.

Pullman Elementary School kindergartners will be part of the gardening celebration, planting marigolds they started in class.

Kids in attendance can also do a craft activity, stringing Cheerios on pipe cleaners to hang in the trees for birds.

The commission is working to build the event so that anyone can attend, no matter their interest in gardening, "so it's not just the people who rented to beds," Ornquist said.

The commission's next project for the summer is building a little free library, and finding stumps to make a reading nook in the park, Ornquist said.

If you go:

The event will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the community gardens behind City Hall, 600 Portland Ave., rain or shine. If there is bad weather, the event will be in the community room. The event is free, and garden plots can be rented for $20. Vendors can still register free until May 15.