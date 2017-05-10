Assistant City Engineer Ryan Burfeind said traffic signals will be back in place for the morning commute Monday.

The detour route for the 70th Street pavement management project will be 80th Street beginning Monday, and the lights will be installed by that time to allow for the detour.

During the four-day signal replacement the intersection will be converted to a four-way stop with signs and officers assisting with traffic control.

"With lane restrictions and work going on, there will be a lot of congestion," Burfeind said. "We are trying to encourage people to use other routes ... it's the busiest intersection in town."

The light replacement is part of the construction project to add a right turn lane on East Point Douglas. The city is adding the extra turn lane in anticipation of the added traffic once Hy-Vee opens in August.

Construction on the right-turn lane is expected to be complete by June, Burfeind said.

The temporary lane placed behind the future Hy-Vee Gas station is expected to remain in place for another month. Burfeind said once Hy-Vee has completed their site work, regular traffic flow will be back in place.