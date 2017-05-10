Recycling center implements odor mitigators

Baseline testing showed that odors are strongest in Newport when there are steady north or northwest winds. Testing began eight months ago, and the board has set up a preliminary timeline to implement new practices and technologies to help mitigate the odors throughout 2017.

Judy Hunter of the Washington County Health Department said they have installed a weather station to record wind speed, temperature and humidity conditions, and possibly make changes in response to the data.

The main focus will be air and ventilation systems, Hunter said.

The board is currently inspecting the output and frequency of the center's vents and vent fans. The board is investigating other technologies to possibly implement as well, including misting and soakers.

"There are various items in discussion ... but where we're at is we're looking at what would be most effective," said Karla Bigham, Washington County commissioner and recycling and energy center board member.

Hunter said they are committed to clearing the tipping floor — where the waste is brought in to be processed — by the end of each weekday and each weekend. There are generally 1,000 tons brought in and processed on the tipping floor each day, with it generally emptied off by day's end.

This will be a "key component" of the odor mitigation, Bigham said.

Newport City Council members voiced some frustration with the speed of the studies and mitigation efforts. Council member Bill Sumner, also an ex-officio board member, said he wanted mitigation to move faster.

"I don't know how much more investigation we need," Sumner said. "I think we need to move drastically, quickly ... to eliminate odors down there."

Sumner said he is also concerned with the speed because the city is working on developing the northern end of the city, where the odors are generally the strongest.

Hunter said that they're "trying to do it as quickly as we can."

Bigham also noted that the recycling and energy center "is not the only odor offender in town."

Sanimax in South St. Paul — as well as some other South St. Paul businesses — is often blamed for odors migrating into Newport in addition to those from the recycling and energy center.