New Cottage Grove Chamber office manager 'gets creative'

Swoboda spent 13 years with South Washington County Schools as an administrative assistant, with similar duties to those she's picking up at the Chamber. Most recently, she briefly worked in insurance, and is looking forward to getting back into an administrative setting.

She admits that some things are still a "work in progress," but overall it's "going alright," she said, especially with help from the Chamber board.

The paid position for the Chamber previously focused more on marketing. The Chamber Board wanted to focus more on office management, though marketing will still be important.

"We want to focus on our members and run great events," Chamber president Alex Sheppard said in an email. "Most of our marketing is run through the ambassadors/ membership committee."

Swoboda said more of what she's doing will entail "making sure bills are paid, making sure people pay us, running meetings," as well as organizing the many special events.

She'll also be checking in with businesses, "meeting people and getting the feel for her job," she said, to make sure everything is "reaching the right audience."

To assist with the marketing side, Swoboda will be launching a YouTube page for the Chamber, as well as remapping the Chamber's website and Facebook page.

"It's a little more creative," she said.

Next up on the Chamber event dockett is the annual golf tournament, June 26 at River Oaks Golf Course.

Swoboda and board members are also working on bringing the job fair back as a more regular event.

The Chamber has held job fairs before, but they have often been on a "sporadic" schedule, Swoboda said.