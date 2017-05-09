From 1976 until his retirement in 2013, Schwartz was the pastor for St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, where congregants said he would do anything for others.

"He was willing to drop whatever he might be doing to serve you and help you in this time of need," St. Andrews member Joan Tjernagel said.

Schwartz died of cancer May 5.

Many of the people he helped were willing to help him in return.

"All of us were continually praying for him, people were sending cards; our hearts were with him through the whole (sickness)," St. Andrew's Pastor Michael Schneider said. "There were members that had come over to the house to help him, and they would make sure he had everything he needed."

Schwartz loved to talk to people, and there were "no talks he wouldn't tackle," St. Andrew's member Jan Grobe said.

Brad Mischke, who grew up with Schwartz as his pastor, said he was a great person to talk with.

"I had a lot of questions, and tough questions, and he was so easy to talk to," he said. "Our spiritual conversations made a huge impact on me."

Mischke said Schwartz could pick up a conversation with anyone, and remembers him at his high school graduation where he knew almost nobody, "sitting on the deck, beer in his hand, chatting away with everyone."

Schwartz, born in Green Bay, Wis., was also an enthusiastic Packers fan. Mischke said Schwartz set up a rivalry game each year between the church's Packers and Vikings fans.

Though Schwartz was still a talented athlete after playing as a halfback and punter in high school and college football, it was never clear whether his side won the scrimmages.

"No one was keeping score," Mischke said. "It was just a bunch of playing around."

Schwartz was a big part of people's spiritual lives, even among several generations within families.

Grobe said he confirmed and wed some of her children and baptized some of the grandchildren. Grobe said he wasn't only there for family celebrations, but for family difficulties as well.

"He always had time for us," she said.

Tjernagel said Schwartz was a great example of a Christian, and showed his congregation how to live and how to die.

"He would be somebody that we would want to imitate," she said. "He showed us how to live for Christ and to die that way."

Schneider said he attributes this to Schwartz's wisdom and empathy.

"He was gifted in many ways, but never one to flaunt any of it," he said. "He would gladly use them however he can, and then said, 'God be the glory.'"

Schwartz is survived by his wife Helen, his children Tim, Brian and Gena, and 11 grandchildren.