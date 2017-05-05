Search
    Early planting: Hundreds of trees planted in Cottage Grove for Arbor Day project

    By Katie Nelson Today at 8:30 a.m.
    Kaylie Letourneu, 6, helps Jim Chilcott plant a tree at Highlands Park for the annual Arbor Day project. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 3
    Brooke Pierce, Ashley Holm and Sydney Holm join together to dig a hole to plant a sapling at Highlands Park. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 3
    Several community members turned out Saturday morning to plant hundreds of trees for Arbor Day. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 3

    Saplings littered the side of the hill at Highlands Park early Saturday morning, but by noon each of them was happily planted there.

    Jim Chilcott and his granddaughter Kaylie Letourneau, 6, volunteered to help plant the little trees in the brisk early spring morning.

    "I want the earth to be healthy and clean," Kaylie said.

    Brownies Sydney Holm, Brooke Pierce and Ashley Holm from Girl Scout Troop 57559 will get a new patch for participating in Cottage Grove's annual Arbor Day project.

