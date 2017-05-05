Early planting: Hundreds of trees planted in Cottage Grove for Arbor Day project
Saplings littered the side of the hill at Highlands Park early Saturday morning, but by noon each of them was happily planted there.
Jim Chilcott and his granddaughter Kaylie Letourneau, 6, volunteered to help plant the little trees in the brisk early spring morning.
"I want the earth to be healthy and clean," Kaylie said.
Brownies Sydney Holm, Brooke Pierce and Ashley Holm from Girl Scout Troop 57559 will get a new patch for participating in Cottage Grove's annual Arbor Day project.