Teen injured after deck collapses in Cottage Grove

Firefighter paramedics pulled her out and transported her to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with minor injuries.

The initial report said that the girl walked onto the second-floor deck and it fell while she was standing on it, trapping her. Others in the house reported hearing a "big bang, and then screaming," police Cpt. Pete Koerner said.

A building inspector told police that the deck was old and rotting, causing it to give way.