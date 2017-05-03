Don't think that's the only way she donates hours, though.

Stolte has spent years organizing trips for community members; assisting kids through the Youth Service Bureau; working with Loaves and Fishes; setting up fundraisers; organizing drivers for Meals on Wheels; and starting a Christmas Day meal at Rose of Sharon Lutheran Church last year for anyone without a place to celebrate the holiday.

There's a lot of value in volunteering, Stolte said, saying she was "in heaven" after the Christmas dinner last year.

"You get more in return than what you give .... I wish more people would realize the value of giving rather than receiving," she said.

Michelle Rageth, executive director of the food shelf, said she nominated Stolte because of the "amazing job" she does.

"She's so upbeat and so positive," Rageth said. "She works so well with all the volunteers and makes sure they're being taken care of and happy. I'm so grateful to have her on our team."

Stolte was on the food shelf board of directors for six years, but eventually decided to start volunteering because she wanted to see how the organization and its volunteers work.

She eventually filled in as the coordinator, scheduling volunteers' shifts and making sure all shifts are filled.

Rageth said Stolte will stop by the food shelf several times on Tuesdays to make sure everything is going well, and even at 82 years old, if needed she'll fill in as a volunteer.

Between first and second shift for volunteers, once a month she will also bring in a meal, where the volunteers often get to know each other better.

"It gives them an opportunity to sit and talk to each other," Stolte said.

Rageth said Stolte single-handedly brought in about a third of those 160 volunteers.

Many of them, she said, were brought in after taking one of the many, many trips Stolte organized for travelers in the area.

Between her volunteer work, her family and her many travels, she said it's been "a blessed life" and that "it's been unreal."

"You don't realize the impact you make on other people," she said.