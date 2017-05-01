Cottage Grove Hy-Vee opening pushed to August
1 / 2
2 / 2
The Hy-Vee store opening in Cottage Grove has been pushed back two months this summer.
Originally slated to open in October, it was bumped up to June late last year. Recently, it was confirmed that it would open in August, Mayor Myron Bailey said.
"They're confident it will be August," he said.
A Hy-Vee spokeswoman did not provide a month, but said it would open this summer.
Hy-Vee is opening a 95,700-square-foot grocery store and gas station at 7280 East Point Douglas Road.
Construction on an additional right-turn lane and signal modifications at East Point Douglas Road and 80th Street will be completed before the store opens.
Read more