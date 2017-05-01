Cottage Grove Hy-Vee opening pushed to August

"They're confident it will be August," he said.

A Hy-Vee spokeswoman did not provide a month, but said it would open this summer.

Hy-Vee is opening a 95,700-square-foot grocery store and gas station at 7280 East Point Douglas Road.

Construction on an additional right-turn lane and signal modifications at East Point Douglas Road and 80th Street will be completed before the store opens.

Read more