Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Hy-Vee and watershed granted sustainable city award in Cottage Grove

    By Katie Nelson on Apr 28, 2017 at 3:05 p.m.
    This underground stormwater system was used during construction. Submitted photo 1 / 3
    Longtime South Washington Watershed District board member Jack Lavold accepted the Sustainable City Award with SWWD Administrator Matt Moore (not pictured) April 19 from Mayor Myron Bailey and the city council. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 3
    Phil Hoy, director of real estate for Hy-Vee, accepts the Sustainable City Award from council member La Rae Mills and mayor Myron Bailey at the April 20 city council meeting. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 3

    Hy-Vee hasn't even opened yet, but it was given Cottage Grove's sustainable city award along with the South Washington Watershed District.

    Hy-Vee constructed an underground stormwater management system that can handle the majority of the stormwater in the Grove Plaza development area.

    They converted the stormwater pond to an underground system that can handle over 90 percent of the Grove Plaza stormwater before it flows to the Mississippi River. The pond on the site managed about 40 percent.

    "There's really good improvement on the quality of runoff leaving that site," Assistant Engineer Ryan Burfeind said.

    The South Washington Watershed District is also being recognized for their participation in the new system. The watershed funded 35 percent of the costs through a capital improvement grant funding program. The grant is available for projects that do more than is required for water treatment.

    Burfeind said this system is the "first of its kind in the city," with "innovative" stormwater methods.

    A swath of six-foot stormwater pipes take up an area about the size of a football field beneath the Hy-Vee parking lot.

    "You'll never see them again," Burfeind joked at the April 19 city council meeting.

    Hy-Vee has also said they will invest in renewable energy, with plans to install a wind turbine and electric car charging station.

    Explore related topics:NewsCottage GroveHy-Veesustainable city awardEnvironment
    Advertisement