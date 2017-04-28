Hy-Vee constructed an underground stormwater management system that can handle the majority of the stormwater in the Grove Plaza development area.

They converted the stormwater pond to an underground system that can handle over 90 percent of the Grove Plaza stormwater before it flows to the Mississippi River. The pond on the site managed about 40 percent.

"There's really good improvement on the quality of runoff leaving that site," Assistant Engineer Ryan Burfeind said.

The South Washington Watershed District is also being recognized for their participation in the new system. The watershed funded 35 percent of the costs through a capital improvement grant funding program. The grant is available for projects that do more than is required for water treatment.

Burfeind said this system is the "first of its kind in the city," with "innovative" stormwater methods.

A swath of six-foot stormwater pipes take up an area about the size of a football field beneath the Hy-Vee parking lot.

"You'll never see them again," Burfeind joked at the April 19 city council meeting.

Hy-Vee has also said they will invest in renewable energy, with plans to install a wind turbine and electric car charging station.